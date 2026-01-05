Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores 19-Ball Fifty in India U19 vs South Africa U19 2nd Youth ODI Match (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a stunning display of power-hitting as India Under-19 made a strong start in their chase against South Africa Under-19 in the second Youth ODI at Willowmoore Park on Monday before play was stopped due to lightning. Suryavanshi smashed a 19-ball half-century, striking 10 sixes and one boundary in an explosive knock that put the South African bowlers under pressure early in the second innings. He later fell for 68 off just 24 balls, dismissed by Michael Kruiskamp in the 10th over.

At the stoppage, India were well placed at 103 for two after 11 overs, firmly ahead of the required rate.

Earlier, South Africa posted 245 all out in 49.3 overs after being sent in to bat. Middle-order batter Jason Rowles anchored the innings with a fine century, scoring 114 off 113 balls. His knock helped the hosts recover from early setbacks and reach a competitive total on a pitch that offered some assistance to bowlers.

India’s bowlers kept things under control for most of the innings, preventing South Africa from accelerating in the final overs. The visitors will be confident of completing the chase if play resumes without further interruptions.

The match comes a day after India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a 25-run win via the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-affected opener on Saturday. In that match, Harvansh Pangalia starred with a fluent 93, while R.S. Ambrish added 65 to help India post 300 in 50 overs. India’s bowlers, led by Deepesh Devendran, then applied pressure to secure the win.

India will look to take an unassailable lead in the series if they go on to win the second ODI, while South Africa need a victory to keep the contest alive ahead of the final match.