van der Dussen and Bavuma's smoke India bowlers with record partnership stand

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 19, 2022 06:28 PM2022-01-19T18:28:08+5:302022-01-19T18:29:05+5:30

Centuries from Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129*) and a 204-run fourth wicket partnership between them helped South Africa post 296 for four in the first ODI against India. For India, Jasprit Bumrah managed a couple of wickets. 51 runs were scored in the last five overs.

Bavuma  got out in the penultimate over of the innings but van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 129. Batting was not easy on this wicket but the Proteas batters have batted superbly to put a challenging total on the board. Highest target successfully chased in 13 previous ODIs in Paarl is 248 by SA against SL in 2001.
 

