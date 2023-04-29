Varun Chakravarthy completes 50 IPL matches for Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 : India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy played his 50th match for the franchise on Saturday.

Chakravarthy reached the mark in the Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The spinner made his IPL debut as a part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) side back in 2019. He played only one match for the side and took one wicket.

He has represented KKR for the rest of his IPL career so far. In his 50 IPL matches, he has taken 55 wickets at an average of 25.64 and an economy rate of 7.36. His best bowling figures in the league are 5/20.

His best season was IPL 2021. In 17 matches, he took 18 wickets at an average of 24.88 and an economy rate of 6.58. His best bowling figures in that season were 3/13. His "mystery spin" also earned him the Indian call-up that year. He played a key role in helping his side reach the final that year, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In the current season, the spinner has taken 13 wickets at an average of 18.38 and an economy rate of 8.05. His best bowling figures are 4/15. He is the second most successful wicket-taker in the season so far.

