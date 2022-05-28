Velocity clash against two-time champions Supernovas in Women's T20 Challenge final (Preview)

Deepti Sharma-led Velocity is all set to take on two-time champions Supernovas in the final of the Women's T20 Challenge at MCA, Pune on Saturday.

In the last match, despite losing against Trailblazers by 16 runs, Velocity qualified for the final of the tournament on the basis of Net Run Rate (NRR) as they had to score more than 158 runs to stay in the tournament.

The star of the match, Kiran Navgire's innings of 69 runs helped guide her team to cross the 158 mark. Shafali Verma also contributed 29 runs in 15 balls.

Shafali has so far been the highest scorer for the team as the opening batter scored 80 runs in two innings with a strike rate of 166.67. Debutant Kiran scored 69 runs in one match with a strike rate of 202.94. South African batter Laura Wolvaardt, scored 68 runs in two innings with a strike rate of 133.33.

The bowling department of Velocity did extremely well this season. Fast bowler Kate cross scalped 3 wickets in 2 matches. Simran Bahadur took two wickets in one match and Sneh Rana took one wicket in 2 matches.

Contrastingly, Supernovas batters played well in the tournament.

Skiper Harmanpreet Kaur turned out to be the highest scorer of the series, as she notched 108 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 135. Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin scored 42 and 38 runs in two matches respectively.

The team's bowlers also did well. Pooja Vastrakar took 5 wickets in two matches and is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Deandra Dottin and Alana King scalped 2 wickets each in two matches.

Velocity Squad: Shafali Verma, Natthakan Chatham, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Simran Bahadur, Maya Sonawane, Keerthi James, Shivali Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Pranavi Chandra.

Supernovas Squad: Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Alana King, Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Meghna Singh, V Chandu, Mansi Joshi, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor