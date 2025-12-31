Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Sarfaraz Khan’s 150 and Mushir’s Half-Century Power Mumbai to 444/8

The Khan brothers dominated with the bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 match between Mumbai and Goa on Wednesday, December 31. Mumbai middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan played one of the most destructive innings of his career, smashing 157 runs off just 75 balls. He was well supported by his younger brother Mushir Khan, who contributed a steady 60.

Sarfaraz Khan looked aggressive from the outset and attacked the Goa bowlers all around the ground. He brought up his century in just 56 balls and, before getting out, hammered 14 sixes and nine fours in his sensational knock of 157. His onslaught ensured Mumbai maintained a run rate of over 10 an over for most of the innings.

At the other end, Mushir Khan played a crucial role, scoring 60 runs off 66 balls. He focused on rotating the strike and allowing Sarfaraz to dominate, forming a partnership that left the Goa bowlers under pressure. Sarfaraz was particularly severe on Arjun Tendulkar’s bowling.

Powered by the Khan brothers, Mumbai crossed the 400-run mark in the 50-over contest. Their performance further strengthened Mumbai’s position in the tournament and boosted their chances of reaching the knockout stages. The duo also capitalised on a few fielding lapses by Goa.