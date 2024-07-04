Virat Kohli Celebrates T20 World Cup 2024 Victory With Family In Delhi After Arriving In India

Virat Kohli who was the star of the final, celebrated the victory with his family as his sister Bhawna and brother Vikas who arrived at ITC Maurya Delhi to meet the champion. Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team reached landed in Delhi with the trophy on 4 July after lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Barbados on 29 June.

The players have left ITC Maurya Hotel and are currently heading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Outside Delhi airport and ITC Maurya, fans ghathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite criketers. Crowds shouted "India, India" after they landed in New Delhi from the Caribbean.

The players, coaches, support staff, and other members were supposed to take a flight to the USA from Barbados and then fly to India via the UAE. However, as Barbados was on high alert due to the threat of Hurricane Beryl since 30 June. After two days of delay, the BCCI arranged a chartered flight for the entire team and their families to return home together. Along with the Indian contingent, India's media professionals were stranded there and have also been offered to take the special chartered flight arranged from Barbados to Delhi. On 29 June, India defeated Aiden Markram-led South Africa at Barbados by seven runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 finals.