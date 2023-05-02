Virat Kohli once again gets into heated argument with Gautam Gambhir after Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 : Virat Kohli was seemingly involved in a heated exchange of words with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen ul Haq after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The altercation happened after RCB had bowled LSG out for 108 after scoring 126/9 in 20 overs, with KL Rahul batting through a leg injury in an unsuccessful attempt to take his side to victory. During the Lucknow innings, Kohli had celebrated the fall of wickets with his usual aggressive gestures.

In the previous encounter between the two sides last month, LSG team mentor Gambhir had signalled the RCB home crowd to be quiet after LSG's narrow win. Not only did Kohli blow kisses in the Lucknow crowd's direction when their team lost a wicket on this occasion, but he also emulated Gambhir by pressing his finger to his lips.

After the match ended, the two shook hands and things looked fine. LSG opener Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and started saying something. Then Gambhir came and took Mayers away. A little while after this incident, visuals from the match showed Gautam Gambhir being quite mated and saying something to Virat Kohli. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff separated the two. Then, Kohli was seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.

