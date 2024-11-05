Virat Kohli Turns 36: Odisha Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Crafts Special Sculpture to Celebrate Batting Legend's Birthday (Watch Video)

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik crafted special sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha on Tuesday, November 5, wishing former India captain and batting legend Virat Kholi on his 36th birthday. "We have created a special sand sculpture on Virat Kohli's 36th birthday. As an artist, I would like to wish him a happy birthday through my art," Patnaik said.

Born on November 5, 1988, the Indian batting star player is considered one of the best players of this generation in terms of his batting style and fitness.

Happy birthday to the incredible cricket icon @imVkohli , a legend in every format of the game, My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. #HappyBirthdayViratKohlipic.twitter.com/C3dlnsGNt0 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 5, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the renowned sand artist shared a picture of his unique sand sculpture of Virat Kohli at the famous Puri beach and wrote, "Your passion, dedication, and incredible performances continue to inspire millions around the world. Wishing you a year filled with success and happiness!. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha."

Happy Birthday to the legendary Virat Kohli! .

Your passion, dedication, and incredible performances continue to inspire millions around the world. Wishing you a year filled with success and happiness! . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.

#HappyBirthdayViratKohlipic.twitter.com/xAB5iPjjEz — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 5, 2024

Kohli went past legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 hundreds in ODI internationals with a century (117) against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal last year. He will be seen in India tour of Australia, where the Men in Blue will paly 5 test matches for the Border Gavaskar Trophy beginning November 5 in Perth.

Also Read | Happy 36th birthday to cricket legend, Virat Kohli!: Take a look at his stunning numbers, records across all formats.

Kohli made the fastest 13,000 ODI runs and broke another record of Mast Blaster Tendulkar in just 267 innings. Tendulkar took 321 innings to score those runs. Most hundreds against single team as Kohli's 10 centuries across formats against Sri Lanka is the most against one team by a batsman.