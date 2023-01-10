Virender Sehwag to join ILT20 commentary panel

Dubai, Jan 10 Former India opener Virender Sehwag will join the stellar commentary panel of the inaugural ILT20, which is set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from January 13 to February 12.

The ILT20 announced the illustrious commentary panel in December and has made one more big addition to the list in Sehwag, just before the competition.

"I am really excited to be part of the DP World ILT20 commentary team. The teams in the tournament are evenly matched and each of the franchises have many exciting players. I am certain that it will be a magnificent tournament and I feel very privileged to have a chance to call the action," said Sehwag in a media release.

The ILT20 commentary panel for the inaugural season includes Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, David Lloyd, David Gower, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh, Waqar Younis, and Niall O' Brien.

The panel will also include some of the most popular commentators and experts in the Indian subcontinent such as Russel Arnold, Rohan Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Saba Karim, Nikhil Chopra, Vivek Razdan, WV Raman, S Sriram, and Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan.

Former India captain Anjum Chopra, and high-profile sports broadcaster Natalie Germanos and will be the two esteemed female commentators on the panel, while the presenters include popular names like Sanjana Ganesan, Laura McGoldrick, Alex Jordan, Sastika Rajendran Sagarika Chhetri and Sameena Anwar. Commentary will be available in English, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Making its debut on January 13, the inaugural ILT20 will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE's exemplary, world-class cricket facilities.

Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

