"Was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona": PM Modi leads tributes for cricket stalwart Salim Durani

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], April 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 88-year-old former India cricketer Salim Dur.

PM Modi shared a heartfelt message on Twitter,saying, " Salim Dur Ji had a very old and strong association with Gujarat. He played for Saurashtra and Gujarat for a few years. He also made Gujarat his home. I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed."

"I had the opportunity to interact with the great Salim Dur Ji on various occasions. One such occasion was in January 2004 at a programme in Jamnagar, in which a statue of the great cricketer Vinoo Mankad Ji was inaugurated. Here are some memories from the programme," PM Modi tweeted

Apart from PM Modi, fellow political leaders Shashi Tharoor and JP Nadda, too, came forward to express their grief.

"Saddened by the news that cricket legend SalimDur has passed away. Born in Kabul too early for the white-ball era in which he'd have thrived, the volatile genius was a crowd-pleaser&public favourite: 'No Dur No Test' posters went up when he was dropped against England. RIP," said Shashi Tharoor in a tweet.

"Deeply saddened by the news of Salim Dur Ji's demise. He was a true icon of Indian cricket known for his immense skill and played a vital role in some of our most historic victories. My thoughts & prayers are with his family and friends during this tough time.

Om Shanti," said JP Nadda in a tweet.

The cricketing fraternity also paid rich tributes to one of Indian cricket's tallest and most respected figures. 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar, fellow batting stalwart VVS Laxman, former India women's captain Mithali Raj and BCCI secretary Jay Shah paid their respects to Dur.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Salim Dur ji. A really warm and loving person. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace," Sachin wrote in a tweet.

"India's first Arjuna Award winning cricketer and a man who hit sixes on public demand, Salim Dur. Om Shanti. Heartfelt Condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," said VVS Lakman in a tweet.

"Just heard the sad news of Salim Dur ji passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," said Mithali Raj in a tweet.

"Gutted to hear about the passing away of one of Team India legends Salim Dur. Today, we have lost one of Indian cricket's crown jewels. Condolences to his family. RIP Salim Dur ji," said Jay Shah in a tweet.

In a career spanning more than a decade, Dur not only produced several beautiful, yet breathtaking moments on the cricket field but also on the big screen.

