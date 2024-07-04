Watch: Rohit Sharma Flaunts T20 World Cup Trophy at Delhi Airport

Team India arrived at Delhi airport on Thursday morning amidst a warm welcome from fans celebrating their recent T20 World Cup victory. Captain Rohit Sharma proudly flaunted the World Cup trophy as he came out from the airport, a moment captured in a viral video circulating on social media. The Indian team landed at the IGI Airport early in the morning to a large gathering of fans eagerly awaiting the players who ended a 17-year wait for their second T20 World Cup title. Amidst enthusiastic cheers, Rohit Sharma showcased the trophy, a gesture that quickly spread across the internet.

The official account of Delhi airport shared the news, stating, "The Indian Cricket Team has landed in Delhi bringing back the T20 World Cup trophy! With cheers and applause, the nation celebrates their historic victory. Welcome back, champions! #ChampionsReturn #WorldChampions #DelhiAirport." Following their arrival, the team checked in at the ITC Maurya hotel in Delhi. Later today, they are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office for a small ceremony in their honor. After this meeting, the players will head to Mumbai for an open bus parade along Marine Drive.

Rohit Sharma and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, both extended an invitation to fans on X (previously Twitter) to join the victory parade in Mumbai. "We want to celebrate this special moment with all of you. Let's mark this triumph with a victory parade at Marine Drive and Wankhede on July 4th starting from 5:00 PM onwards. It's a memorable occasion."

The open bus parade will kick off from NCPA, Nariman Point, and culminate at the renowned Wankhede Stadium. At Wankhede Stadium, the BCCI has arranged a ceremony where the Rs 125 crore prize money will be handed out by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to the team members and support staff.