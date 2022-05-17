WBBL: Sydney Sixers sign Charlotte Edwards as new head coach

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has been appointed as the new head coach of the Sydney Sixers ahead of the eighth season of the WBBL. Edwards replaces Ben Sawyer, who coached the Sixers to two titles and two other finals appearances in the seven years in charge. "I'm extremely excited to be offered the role with the Sixers who are one of the most successful women's domestic teams in the world," Edwards said. "To be associated with a team like the Sixers is really exciting for me and I really can't wait to get started." The Sixers have now gone three straight seasons without making it out of the league phase. “I’m extremely excited to be offered the role with the Sixers who are one of the most successful women’s domestic teams in the world. To be associated with a team like the Sixers is really exciting for me and I really can’t wait to get started,” Edwards said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“The vision for the sixers is to bring back trophies for the club. More importantly, is the way we do that, and I think the way we do that is to play a really exciting and entertaining style of cricket that hopefully the fans are proud of and want to come and watch. That means a lot to me and the group,” she added. In the same light of events, Cricket NSW Head of Female Cricket, Leah Poulton paid her gratitude to Sawyer, calling her a wonderful leader, and welcomed the new beginnings for Sixers with the incoming of Edwards. Edwards has already coached Southern Vipers and worked as an assistant coach for Adelaide Strikers. “Charlotte brings with her extensive leadership experience and a reputation for bringing out the best in those around her. She has already demonstrated a clear vision for the team, it’s an exciting brand of cricket which I’m sure will appeal to our fans.”