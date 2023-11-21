How Amelia Kerr's catch results in five-run penalty for Brisbane Heat in WBBL?

In the 49th game of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) between the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers, a peculiar incident led to a significant penalty for the former team. Brisbane Heat spinner Amelia Kerr attempted to catch the ball with a towel, prompting the umpire to impose a five-run penalty on the team.

The event unfolded in the 10th over of the Sixers' innings when Ashleigh Gardner played a shot to long-on and took a single. Kerr's unconventional attempt to catch the ball with a towel led to the umpire signalling a five-run penalty.

Despite Kerr's top-scoring performance of 64 runs off 44 deliveries and Mignon du Preez contributing 42 runs off 27 balls, the Brisbane Heat faced a setback with their top three batters falling for single-figure scores. In pursuit of 177 runs, the Sydney Sixers comfortably emerged victorious, with Gardner contributing 36 runs off 30 deliveries. Charli Knott's quick 29 off 10 deliveries provided the finishing touches, leading the Sixers to a successful chase. The Heat managed to secure a six-wicket victory with just one ball to spare in a game marked by the unusual penalty incident.