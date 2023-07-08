"We want to play our best side, whole idea is to win": India Interim Coach Nooshin

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 8 : India Women's Interim Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer has asserted that the Indian team will not look to experiment much in their squad as they brace themselves to face a strong Bangladesh squad in the first T20I on Sunday.

India are favourites on paper to clinch the series as they are quite ahead of Bangladesh in terms of T20I ranking. India are currently the fourth-ranked side in T20I, on the other hand, the hosts are sitting in the ninth position.

Even the head-to-head meeting statistics reflect Bangladesh's struggle against India as in their 13 encounters winning 11 matches out of them and Bangladesh winning the remaining two.

But even on the back of such a strong record, Khadeer is still looking to put up a strong eleven.

"Well, I don't see that happening (experimentation) because for us, every match is important and there is nothing like experiment. We want to play our best side because the whole idea is to win," Khadeer said in the pre-match conference.

"And I'm sure Bangladesh also is also going to have the same attitude. So, it's never an experiment or I would say, experimenting is never a motivation," Khadeer added.

She also went on to praise the Bangladesh team for the recent progress that the have shown over the past period and said that their recent performances demonstrate the need for the Indian team to perform better.

"Things have changed over time and obviously they have for Bangladesh cricket too. I have seen in the Under-19 and the Emerging teams. They sent about six Under-19 cricketers for the seniors' World Cup. It just shows how much cricket has grown over time in Bangladesh," she said.

"That itself is a very positive thing. And then in the Emerging tournament, we had to play the finals against them, some good attitude they have shown over a period of time. So step by step, I think the subcontinent teams have really been doing well. If you see, Sri Lanka has beaten New Zealand recently, so what other proof do you need? These things indicate to India to really do well and not experiment actually," Khadeer signed off.

India will play the first T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor