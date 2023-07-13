"We're going to see some special performances from him,": Ashwin's take on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Roseau [Dominica], July 13 : Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal after he ended the first day of his debut Test with 40* against West Indies on Wednesday at Windsor Park.

Jaiswal looked a little nervous during the initial phase of his innings, but he soon started to showcase his potential with the bat. After witnessing Jaiswal in action Ashwin believes that the left-handed batter will produce some 'special' performance in the future.

"Jaiswal is a vibrant cricketer, extremely talented. I hope he goes on to do great things in his career. I think we're going to see some special performances from him," Ashwin said after the end of Day 1.

While Jaiswal shone with the bat, Ashwin stole the limelight with the ball. His five-wicket haul made him the third Indian bowler to claim 700 International wickets.

He further went on to explain how adapting to the pitch conditions played a key role in the initial phase of the game.

"Thought it was a pretty good performance. There was a bit of moisture on the pitch earlier but it started to spin later. Saw on the TV as well that it turned more later. Had to adapt early. It was a bit dry, have to get the pace right to trouble the batsmen. International cricket is all about adapting to different conditions," Ashwin signed off.

While coming to the match, West Indies bundled out on a score of 150. In reply to the hosts' total, India's openers started the innings on a positive note.

Despite a couple of early LBW shouts against Rohit, India's opening stand didn't face issues in the third session. Yashasvi Jaiswal took his time to open his account, but as soon as he adjusted himself to the pitch conditions he started to take on the bowlers with confidence.

He opened his account with a beautifully executed shot to find the fence for a four. He tried to find the boundary once again with another shot but the fielder denied him to claim back-to-back boundaries.

Rohit on the other hand looked confident with his shot selection and defensive approach for the majority of the third session.

West Indies bowlers, on the other hand, struggled to find consistency in their line and length. This became evident after their review for an LBW appeal against Rohit Sharma was denied by the umpire's call.

Both players will be keen to convert their ominous starts into big scores on Day 2.

