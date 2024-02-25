India vs England 4th Test Day 3: India need 192 Runs to Win Ranchi Test

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin worked his magic to take five wickets, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav snapped four wickets as England were bundled out for 145 on day three of the fourth Test against India on Sunday. India were set a target of 192 with India closing the day at 4/0 at stumps.

Earlier, Jurel hit a resilient maiden fifty as India produced an incredible fightback to limit England's first-innings lead before being dismissed at the stroke of lunch. Following up his dogged 46 in his debut Test in Rajkot, Jurel produced a career-best 90, showing that he can soak in pressure with ease as India's long search for a wicketkeeper-batter seemed to be heading in the right direction.



After getting to his fifty from 96 balls, the Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter quickly changed gears, taking the English spin duo of Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley to cleaners. Jurel hurried for a single off Hartley to bring up his maiden fifty in Test cricket, in an innings of supreme composure. Later Akash Deep put on an entertaining 40-run stand off just 75 balls for the ninth wicket with Jurel. Dropped on 59 by Ollie Robinson, Jurel smacked Bashir for back-to-back four and six and raced to 90 from 149 balls before left-arm spinner Hartley denied him a well-deserved century by cleaning him up with a quicker delivery. Young England offspinner Shoaib Bashir too completed his maiden Test five-wicket haul by trapping Akash Deep to return with the figures of 5 for 119 in his second Test.



