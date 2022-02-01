West Bengal sports minister Manoj Tiwary shortlisted by franchises for IPL 2022 auction

India cricketer and West Bengal Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Manoj Tiwary is among the 590 shortlisted players for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.Manoj Tiwary represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant and Punjab Kings, playing 98 matches in the IPL. He scored 1695 runs, including 7 fifties and also has a wicket against his name. Tiwary last played for Punjab in IPL 2018.

Manoj Tiwary was part of the IPL 2020 auction but the West Bengal cricketer had gone unsold. The India cricketer was sold for Rs 1 crore in the IPL 2018 auction which was also the last time he attracted bids. SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings bid for him with the latter eventually winning the battle for Rs 1 crore.Earlier this year, Manoj Tiwary was named in the 21-man Bengal squad for Ranji Trophy before the tournament was rescheduled. He was part of Bengal's Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra in 2020. Manoj layed 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India with his last appearance coming in 2015. He was part of Kolkata's IPL winning team where he scored the winning runs against Chennai Super Kings.