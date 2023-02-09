Ranji Trophy semifinal: Bengal reduce MP to 56/2 at stumps on Day 2 after posting 438

Indore, Feb 9 A disciplined seam attack from Bengal reduced defending champions Madhya Pradesh to 56/2 at stumps after posting 438 in their first innings on the second day of their 2022-23 Ranji Trophy semi-final at Holkar Stadium, here on Thursday.

Resuming from 307/4, Abhishek Porel (51 off 102 balls) played a gutsy knock and was supported by veteran Manoj Tiwary scoring 42 off 129 balls.

After losing Shahbaz Ahmed early in the day, Madhya Pradesh had some hopes of a comeback. But those hopes were thwarted by Porel combining with Tiwary to keep Bengal on top through a crucial 78-run partnership.

Post the fall of Tiwary, Bengal suffered a collapse, losing their last five wickets for just 37 runs. For Madhya Pradesh, left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/95 in 36.3 overs.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri were extremely cautious in front of the new ball. But that didn't last long as Akash Deep broke the 27-run opening stand by having Dubey caught behind off Akash Deep.

Mantri, on the other hand, was caught in the slips off Ishan Porel just three overs before stumps were to be called. Saransh Jain and Anubhav Agarwal held their nerve to ensure Madhya Pradesh didn't suffer more damages.

Brief scores: Madhya Pradesh 56/2 in 28 overs (Himanshu Mantri 23; Ishan Porel 1/4) trail Bengal 438 all out in 141.3 overs (Anustup Majumdar 120, Sudip Gharami 112; Kumar Kartikeya 3/95) by 382 runs

