Lok Sabha Election 2024: Stage Collapses During MP CM Mohan Yadav's Rally (Watch Video)

Chhatarpur: Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections has picked up pace. In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had taken to the stage to deliver a speech during a campaign rally. However, the stage collapsed as the crowd gathered on the platform. The security personnel brought the CM down from the stage in time. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav narrowly escaped unhurt.

The incident took place in the Chhatrasal area. Chief Minister Yadav and Union Minister Virendra Singh, the BJP candidate from Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, went to deliver a speech on the temporary stage. The CM then warned that the stage could collapse when crowing began on the platform. However, just then, the sound of the stage creaking began to be heard. The chief minister's security personnel then reached the stage and brought him down from the area.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took the stage to deliver a speech during a campaign. At that moment, the crowd on the stage increased, causing it to collapse.



Yadav had repeatedly said over the mic that the stage was going to collapse. The ply which supported the stage had broken.

Voting on April 26

Party leader Rajendra Yadav, son of BJP MLA Lalita Yadav, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav got off due to the huge crowd on the stage. The chief minister had climbed onto the stage to lead a roadshow to garner support for his party. The Tikamgarh seat will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.