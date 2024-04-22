Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ashok Gehlot Conducts a Door-To-Door Campaign For Son Vaibhav Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his family are leaving no stone unturned for the victory of his son Vaibhav Gehlot who is contesting from Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan on a Congress ticket. As per a PTI report, Gehlot senior is conducting a door-to-door campaign in favour of his son. Ashok Gehlot's son lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from the Jodhpur constituency.



Also Read: ED summons Gehlot's son Vaibhav in foreign exchange violation probe



On the day of the filing of nominations, Ashok Gehlot's wife Sunita Gehlot also shared a seat on the stage along with Vaibhav Gehlot's wife and daughter. They found mention in Ashok Gehlot's speech. "We both are here. We have given our son to you. Now it is up to you... I want you to give him a chance," Ashok Gehlot said, while making an emotional appeal to the audience. Last week, his wife Himanshi Gehlot and daughter had taken charge of the campaigning in support of her husband Vaibhav Gehlot on Jalore Sirohi's seat. Vaibhav Gehlot's daughter was also going from door to door campaigning to make her father Vaibhav win. Vaibhav's wife Himanshi Gehlot has completed her studies in Sydney and currently runs an NGO, which works for cancer patients. Vaibhav and Himanshi have only one daughter named Kashwani. Like Himanshi, Kashwani is also fond of painting, both of them are campaigning for Vaibhav. Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav is in the fray against Lumbaram Chaudhary of the BJP. Since 2009, the Jalore Lok Sabha seat has been held by BJP's Devji Patel, however, the party has replaced him with Lumbaram Choudhary in the upcoming polls. The seat can be termed as a stronghold for the saffron party.