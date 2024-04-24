Lok Sabha Election 2024: India Will Become Third Largest Economy in 2 Years If BJP Returns for Third Term, Says JP Nadda (Watch Video)

BJP senior leader and national resident Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Tuesday, April 24, that if the party wins the Lok Sabha elections 2024 for a third term, India will need two more years to become the third-largest economy in the world.

Addressing a Lok Sabha rally in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, for party candidate Virendra Kumar Khatik, BJP national president said, “If you send Virendra Kumar as an MP, then we will cross 400 seats and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third term. Within the next two years, India will become the third largest economy of the world.”

“Today, you can see that in 10 years, our country has risen from the 11th position to the 5th largest economy. We have defeated Japan and Great Britain, the country that ruled over us for 200 years,” he further stated.

Moving Forward With the Sankalp of ‘Viksit Bharat’, Says JP Nadda

#WATCH | Addressing a public meeting in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, BJP national president JP Nadda says, "The culture & method of politics has changed. Under the leadership of PM Modi we are moving forward with the Sankalp of 'Viksit Bharat'. Had you ever guessed that India would… pic.twitter.com/bOLrtoG3N7 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

“Ten years ago, India purchased Chinese made toys and in Diwali, the Lord Ganesha also came from China to be installed in our homes. At present, India is the third largest manufacturer of toys. You will be happy to know that a decade ago, the mobile phone in your hand said Made in China, Made in Korea or made in Japan. Today, the mobile phone that you have is Made in India. Apple also manufactures in India. This is the result (of electing the BJP govt),” he said, reported the Time of India.