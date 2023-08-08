Manoj Tiwary withdraws retirement call to play for Bengal after discussion with CAB

A week after announcing bidding goodbye to the game, former India batter Manoj Tewari has decided to reverse his decision and resume playing for Bengal. Last Thursday, he took to Instagram to announce his retirement from cricket. However, after a thorough discussion with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Tiwary is planning to return. As reported by India Today, Tiwary had a brief discussion with CAB president Snehasis Ganguly after which he made up his mind to come out of retirement. The former India international will sit in discussion with the CAB officials later on Tuesday and will publicly announce his decision, the report further stated.

It has also been learned that the CAB president requested him to continue to play for the state. Under Tiwary’s leadership, Bengal reached the semifinals of the Rani Trophy 2022-23 and ended the season as the runners-up. Tiwary wore the Indian Blue proudly as he represented the nation in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is before playing his last game for the country in July 2015 against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Last week, Tiwary posted a sentimental post on his personal Instagram which read, “Goodbye to the game of cricket. This game has given me everything, I mean every single thing which I had never dreamt of, starting from the times when my life was challenged by different forms of difficulties. I will always be grateful to this game and to the GOD, who has always been by my side throughout".A veteran of 141 first-class games, Tiwary is only 92 runs away from scoring 10,000 runs to go with 29 hundreds and 45 half-centuries.