West Indies announce full strength squad for CWC Qualifier 2023

West Indies have announced their squad for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe in June. All-rounder Keemo Paul has been recalled to the squad, having last played in a one-day international (ODI) for the side in July 2022. Gudakesh Motie, who impressed during the West Indies Test tour of Zimbabwe earlier in the year, has also been named to the squad. The two time champions were consigned to the World Cup Qualifier after finishing ninth in the Cricket World Cup Super League. They are 10 points behind South Africa, who won the final automatic qualification spot.

Desmond Haynes, West Indies' lead selector went on to say that the players are fully aware of their responsibilities. He added that the management is pleased with the players' preparations and approach, and everyone understands their duties in the group. He also stated that the tournament is certainly going to be a challenging one."They are fully aware of the job at hand. We are happy with the preparations and the mindset of the players, and everyone is clear about their roles in the squad. It will be a challenging tournament, it will be intense and competitive, there is no doubt about that," he added.

Cricket West Indies will allow the IPL bound players to rest before the Qualifier, while those named in the tournament squad will prepare for the competition with three ODIs against UAE in Sharjah. Four uncapped players have been picked for the UAE series to fill in for those playing in the ongoing IPL- Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Dominic Drakes, and Akeem Jordan.

West Indies squad for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd