West Indies’ Deandra Dottin announces surprise retirement from international cricket

31-year-old West Indies Women’s National Cricket Team star all-rounder Deandra Dottin has shockingly announced her retirement from international cricket, citing concerns about the team environment for her decision.Dottin was the first player in the history of WT20Is to smash a century. She smashed her terrific ton in the match against South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team in the ICC Women’s World Twenty20. The star all-rounder scored an unbeaten 112 runs at Warner Park in Basseterre. Also, her 38-ball ton is the fastest in WT20Is.

The announcement came only a few hours after Barbados's nine-wicket loss against Australia in the Commonwealth Games. In the contest, Dottin conceded 25 runs in the one over she bowled, after scoring a 22-ball 8.In her retirement note, posted on Twitter, Dottin wrote, "There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome, however, the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive (conducive) to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion.She further went on to add, "With much sadness but without regret, I realize I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently."The 31-year-old, who has played 146 ODIs and 126 T20Is, since making her debut in 2008, was one of the most destructive players at her best - with both bat and ball - in the women's game.In a career plagued with injuries, her bowling was often restricted, yet she returned 72 and 62 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively. As a batter, she amassed 3727 and 2697 runs respectively.