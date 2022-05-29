Supernovas' Priya Punia feels 'great' to win Women's T20 Challenge

Following her side's thrilling 4-run win over Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge final, Supernovas batter Priya Punia said that it was an up and down the game and it was great to clinch a victory in the end.

It was a thriller at the MCA Stadium in Pune as Supernovas clinched their third Women's T20 Challenge title. Supernovas put 165/7 on the board. Velocity failed to chase down the total as they lost the match by 4-runs in a last-over thriller.

"I worked very hard and my domestic tournament went well. The team effort was brilliant. The vibes with Supernovas are always brilliant. I was very excited and nervous. It was an up and down game. Great to have won in the end. Pooja's plan with the ball didn't work, but the result is important in the end," said Punia in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Velocity opted to bowl first and Supernovas put up 165/7 in their 20 overs, powered by the superb knocks of Deandra Dottin (62) and Harmanpreet Kaur (43). Captain Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, with 2/20. Chasing 166, Velocity were off to a poor start, losing half of their team at score of 64. Batter Laura Woolvadart (65*) and Simran Bahadur (20*) tried to win it for their side, but fell 4 runs short of their maiden title.

( With inputs from ANI )

