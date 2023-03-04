Deandra Dottin ruled out of WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants rope in Kim Garth

Gujarat Giants dealt a major blow ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 opener with all-rounder Deandra Dottin getting ruled out. The franchise confirmed the development on Friday night, stating that Australia’s Kimberley Garth has been roped in as Dottin’s replacement.

The most expensive franchise of WPL 2023 has had to call for a replacement player just before the start of the inaugural edition where they face Mumbai Indians in the opening clash.

“Ace West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin is recovering from a medical situation and has been replaced by Australian pace bowler Kim Garth. The Adani Gujarat Giants wish Deandra a speedy recovery, and welcome the talented Kim Garth,” Gujarat Giants said in a statement ahead of their first game in the league.