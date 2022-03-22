West Indies name unchanged squad for 3rd Test against England

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men's Selection Panel has named an unchanged squad for the third and final Test match against England.

The match will be the series decider and will be played at the Grenada National Stadium from March 24-28. The three-match series is level 0-0 following the draws in the first Test match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and the second Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados, which ended on Sunday.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was named player of the match in the second Test. He scored a marathon 160 in the first innings - his 10th Test century and first on home soil and then 56 not out in the second innings on the final day.

Lead Selector, Desmond Haynes said: "We were very impressed with the captain Kraigg Brathwaite showing the fight in the both innings and the way he led from the front with the bat. Also, Jermaine Blackwood and the way he played in the first innings to get a century."

"They batted very well together. We really appreciated the fighting spirit from the batting department. We decided to stick with the same squad and want to see them continue to give a big effort in the third Apex Test match," he added.

West Indies 3rd Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, and Jayden Seales.

( With inputs from ANI )

