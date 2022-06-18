When the entire 50 overs looked like highlights of the match, says Stokes after England's 498 vs the Dutch

London, June 18 England Test skipper Ben Stokes is amazed with the way the white-ball side under Eoin Morgan went about smashing records in the opening One-day International against the Netherlands at Amstelveen on Friday evening.

Stokes, who himself has guided the Test team to a 2-0 win against New Zealand in the ongoing series, suggested on social media that the entire 50 overs England batted against the Dutch looked like highlights, given that there was never a dull moment with Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler crafting beautiful centuries.

Buttler was the most devastating of the three England batters, striking 14 maximums in his unbeaten 162 (70 balls) at a strike rate of 231.42, bludgeoning the Dutch attack to smithereens as England scored a record 498/4 in 50 overs.

They then restricted Netherlands to 266 for a massive 232-run win.

Stokes was quick to tweet that for the first he felt the entire 50 overs of England batting looked like highlights.

"Could be the first time that the highlights are the full 50 over's," tweeted Stokes, with fans asking the all-rounder if the red-ball and white-ball teams were vying to give the best entertainment to the English fans.

"Are the red ball and white ball teams in a battle to provide the best entertainment?" tweeted a fan, while another pointed out that poor bowling from the opposition had facilitated the mammoth score. "The Bowling is worse than the county Championship Ben!" pointed out another fan.

The Eoin Morgan-led England team broke their own record in men's cricket that they previously created when they scored 481 against Australia in June 2018 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The Three Lions also made the highest ODI score, combining men's and women's cricket. Back in 2018, New Zealand Women scored 491 against Ireland Women. England also broke the record for the highest-ever List A score. Back in April 2007, Surrey made 496/4 against Gloucestershire at the Kennington Oval in London.

