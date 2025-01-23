Who Is Umar Nazir Mir? All About the 6-Foot Four-Inch-Tall J&K Pacer Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma During Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Match (VIDEO)

Umar Nazir’s brilliant performance with the ball stole the spotlight in the ongoing Ranji Trophy clash between Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai on Thursday. The 31-year-old pacer claimed four wickets, including that of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, as Mumbai's star-studded batting lineup struggled.

All eyes were on the return of Test stars like Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal to first-class cricket, but it was Nazir who made the biggest impact. After facing just 19 deliveries, Rohit Sharma went down cheaply, caught at cover after the pacer pitched one slightly shorter and outside off. The ball found the edge as Rohit attempted a pull shot.

Selfless Rohit Sharma getting out early to let youngsters spend time in the middle ❤️pic.twitter.com/o1CXQnqEiD — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) January 23, 2025

Coming from Pulwama in South Kashmir, Nazir hails from a middle-class family, with his father working as a timber businessman. His father's support in playing local ‘mohalla’ cricket helped Nazir rise through the ranks of first-class cricket.

The pacer has faced many challenges along his journey, representing Jammu and Kashmir in numerous competitions. Despite the challenges, including the internet shutdown following the abrogation of Article 370, Nazir remained focused on his cricket career. He also participated in camps organized by former India pacer Irfan Pathan.

Nazir has represented his state in all three formats, with an impressive record of 138 wickets in 57 first-class matches at an average of 29.12. He has also claimed 54 wickets in List-A cricket from 36 games and 32 wickets in 20 T20 matches.

Nazir's performance against modern-day stars like Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, and Hardik Tomore showcased his skill. With more opportunities ahead, this game against Mumbai could be his chance to produce one of his most memorable performances.