Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill Fail On Ranji Trophy 2025 Return

India superstars Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill flopped miserably on their respective Ranji Trophy returns. India captain Rohit was dismissed for 3 off 19 balls, Jaswal managed just 5 off 8 balls, while Gill was sent back for 4 off 8 balls in round six of the Ranji Trophy. Playing his first Ranji Trophy match in nearly a decade, Rohit seemed completely out of sorts in the Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Elite Group A match at the BKC ground in Mumbai.

Jaiswal also disappointed on his Ranji Trophy return just like his skipper.t. The left-hander, who got off the mark with a sumptuous square cut off the second ball failed to get going. In the Karnataka vs Punjab match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India's No.3 Shubman Gill disappointed on his return to Ranji trophy after more than two and a half years. Gill, who last played for Punjab in July 2022, was out for 4.

Currently, Mumbai sit in third place in the Group A standings with three wins from five matches, including one draw. Jammu and Kashmir, in second place, have recorded the same number of wins, but both of their other two matches ended in draws. Baroda lead the table with four wins in five matches. . The likes of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill are some of the prominent names, who will play the red-ball games, at least one, if not two before the start of the ODI series against England. Following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle.