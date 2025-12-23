Why Deepti Sharma Is Not Playing Today’s IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I Match? EXPLAINED

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women's National Cricket Team Match: India Women made one change to their playing XI for the second T20I against Sri Lanka Women at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. All-rounder Deepti Sharma was ruled out of the match due to illness. Spinner Sneh Rana replaced her in the playing 11. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed the change at the toss. She said Deepti was unwell and therefore unavailable for selection.

Deepti had delivered an effective performance in the first T20I. She contributed with the ball as India restricted Sri Lanka to a modest total before securing an eight-wicket win. India currently lead the five-match series 1-0.

India won the toss in the second T20I and elected to bowl first. Harmanpreet said winning the toss was unusual for her but said the decision suited the conditions.

"This is something I’m really not used to, but I’m enjoying it. Winning tosses isn’t really my cup of tea, but I’m happy we got this one. We are going to bowl first. Deepti isn’t well today, so Sneh Rana comes back into the side. It was a really good wicket to play on. Nothing much changed midway through the game; we just stuck to our plans and our approach. Hopefully, we can continue the same approach," Harmanpreet said.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said her team had retained the same XI. She said Sri Lanka were confident and wanted to play positive cricket in the middle overs. "We are going with the same XI. I am still confident in my team, we’ve backed a few youngsters and want to give them more opportunities. The key for us is to play positive cricket in the middle overs. In the last game we played a few shots behind square. Today, we want to play straighter - focus more on long-on and long-off, play to our strengths and build partnerships. Hopefully, our batters step up today," she said.

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani