Why Oman will be Sri Lanka's biggest challenger in Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 15 : As Sri Lanka goes into the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, which will begin on June 18, the team that could pose the biggest challenge is Oman.

In the group stage, the Lions will square off with Ireland, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), teams they are currently unbeaten against.

But it is Oman, who will pose the biggest threat to the Islanders as they are yet to face them in the ODI format. Lankan spinning ace Maheesh Theekshana, too, said he believed that Oman will pose the biggest challenge.

"We don't know much about them. It is not big pressure but there is pressure there because we don't know about their strengths and weaknesses," Theekshana was quoted as saying by the ICC.

The 22-year-old spinner said the best way to deal with this unprecedented challenge will be to bring their best performance to the field of play.

"We just have to bring our A game every time as we don't know what to expect. So we have to focus on our own game," Theekshana said.

The young spinner became the first men's player born in the 21st century to play for Sri Lanka when he made his debut against South Africa in September 2021.

He picked up a wicket with his first ball as his side won his debut match by 78 runs.

Since his arrival, he has built a fruitful bowling partnership with Wanindu Hasaranga and he will hope that the pair gets crucial breakthroughs to the Lankans as they kick off their campaign on June 19.

"I have a good partner in Wanindu, we know that opposition teams see him as a world-class bowler," Theekshana added.

"They sometimes try to defend him and try to get runs from me but then I have a chance to get wickets also. I think that is a plus point for the team and for me because I am always getting the chance to add pressure," he said, adding, "I know that he will always keep it tight at the other end so it is easy for me to bowl with him, and it is good for the team when he is around."

Sri Lanka will play their first game against UAE.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor