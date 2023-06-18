WI all-rounder Jason Holder reflects on his match-winning performance against USA

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 18 : West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder reflected on his match-winning performance as the Caribbean team managed to clinch a 39-run victory in their World Cup 2023 Qualifer campaign opener against the United States of America on Sunday at the Takashinga Sports Club.

Holder stepped up to the crease in a dire situation to take his team closer to 300 with a fiery knock of 56(40). If it wasn't for his knock West Indies would have struggled to claim victory against a resilient US side. He also showed his prowess with the ball as she dismissed Sushant Modani. He was awarded the Man of the Match award for his exceptional performance.

"I was really pleased. The situation warranted that. Happy that we were able to get that partnership together and that I was there at the end," Holder said in the post-match conference.

He also pointed out the importance of the toss, a factor which could end up influencing the result depending on the surroundings.

"I think it is crucial. We were on the wrong side today but still came up with the right result. There is a bit of moisture so you have to be tight if you are batting first," Holder added.

He also went on to praise Gajanand Singh whose unbeaten ton kept US in the game till the final few overs of the game.

"He played a really good knock to get his team close enough to our total," Holder signed off.

West Indies managed to put up a score of 297 in the first innings. USA started slowly yet steadily, but they soon started to struggle when West Indies bowlers increased the intensity of their attack. Gajanand Singh remained unbeaten with a ton however it was insufficient as they ended up falling short by 39 runs and posted a score of 258/7.

West Indies will return to action against Nepal on Thursday at the Harare Sports Club.

