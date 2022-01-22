Women's Ashes: 2nd T20I called off due to rain

The second T20I between England and Australia in the ongoing Women's Ashes was called off due to rain here at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The third and final T20I will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Relentless rain at the Adelaide Oval forced the game to be abandoned. Only 4.1 overs were bowled in the game and England had managed to score 25 runs in that.

Tahlia McGrath's all-round performance and Meg Lanning's spirited show with the bat had helped Australia defeat England by nine wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series on Thursday.

Earlier, Danielle Wyatt had played a knock of 70 runs as England posted 169/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

( With inputs from ANI )

