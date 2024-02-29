Devdutt Padikkal Likely To Make His Test Debut in 5th Test Against England in Dharamsala

With already four debut caps handed in the series so far, the Indian team management will likely hand the fifth one to Devdutt Padikkal who’s in line to make his first Test appearance if KL Rahul doesn’t regain match fitness in time. India will likely make a few changes to their playing XI in the last Test beginning from March 07 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

India has already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match Test series against England. With much suspense on Rahul's participation in the fifth Test, Devdutt Padikkal is likely to make his debut in Dharamsala, replacing an under-performing Rajat Patidar, who was named as a replacement for the veteran batter.

However, that will be only possible once Rahul regains fitness and is brought back into the squad since India will need an extra batter in the team if a concussion substitute is needed.