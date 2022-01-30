Women's Ashes Test: Unfortunately, I feel more sad than happy at the minute, says Nat Sciver

Canberra, Jan 30 England vice-captain Nat Sciver revealed she was 'more sad than happy' on not winning the women's Ashes Test against Australia at the Manuka Oval on Sunday. At the same time, she acknowledged that saving the match became important as England hanged on for a thrilling draw.

Chasing 257 from 48 overs on the final day, England looked on course to ace the chase as 45 runs off 60 balls were needed with seven wickets in hand. But from there, the tourists' lost six wickets for 27 runs to be 244/9. It came down to their batting pair of Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross managing to force a draw by seeing off the remaining 13 deliveries.

"Test match cricket can be very emotionally draining and tiring but when it comes down to that, (and) you have a chance to win, unfortunately I feel more sad than happy at the minute. We'll be able to reflect and hopefully take the positives because we played so well to get ourselves into that position and it felt like we were going to get over the line but we weren't able to. Saving it became very important," Nat was quoted as saying by 'The Independent'.

Nat, who top-scored in the fourth innings with a 62-ball 58, gave a glimpse into England's plan after Australia declared at 216/7. "At the start (of the innings) we talked about just playing and seeing where we get to at tea, being positive, being busy. Every day we've seen people get in and score very quickly on the wicket. So, that was the plan really."

England's chase had begun with Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield-Hill having a opening partnership of 52 runs. Apart from Nat's 58, captain Heather Knight made 48 while Sophia Dunkley blazed her way to a 32-ball 45.

"After tea, we said more of the same and just breaking it down into each over, if we can get five or six runs each over, then we're in a good position, keep doing that and see where we get to. We got into a great position, but couldn't quite get over the line in the end," stated Nat.

With the women's Ashes now moving towards the ODIs, the 29-year-old's focus is now on winning the series in order to clinch the multi-format series. "Maybe a bit of reflection tomorrow, and just take from it that we're able to get around six an over for that long, taking that into a 50-over match. I think all the bowlers are in really good places as well. So for us, there's three ODIs to win to regain the Ashes, so that's what we'll be focusing on."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor