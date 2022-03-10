Women's CWC: Amelia Kerr all-round show helps New Zealand in thrashing India by 62 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur's fighting knock of 71 went in vain as New Zealand completed a dominating win over India by 62 runs in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 here in Hamilton at Seddon Park on Thursday.

For the White Ferns, it was an all-around performance by Amelia Kerr that stood out as she scored a brilliant half-century and then backed it up by scalping three wickets to dismantle the batting order of Women's in Blue.

New Zealand, defending a target of 261, kept India in check. It was a slow start for the Indian openers Yastika Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana, with runs hard to come by.

The pressure paid off as Jess Ker dismissed Mandhana for 6, with the opener chipping it straight to cover. Deepti Sharma also couldn't last long, with Lea Tahuhu trapping her LBW for 5 in what turned out to be a successful review as India slipped to 26/2.

Bhatia, joined by Mithali Raj, failed to up the tempo as the hosts kept up the disciplined line and length. Bhatia would finally perish for 28, with a leading edge to cover, as Tahuhu celebrated her second scalp. Raj would be joined by Harmanpreet Kaur, with a tall task ahead for the two veteran Indian batters.

After 25 overs, India were 75/3 in their chase of 261, with a mountain to climb. Amelia Kerr then put more misery on Indians in the 30th over after she removed Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh on consecutive deliveries.

It was straight downhill from there for India as wickets kept falling at regular intervals and eventually the Women in Blue were all out for 198.

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets as India restricted New Zealand to 260/9.

Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr played brilliant innings of 75 and 50 respectively. For Women in Blue, Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets and was involved in a crucial ran out, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed two players.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 260/9 (Amy Satterthwaite 75, Amelia Kerr 50; Pooja Vastrakar 4/34) vs India (Harmanpreet Kaur 71, Mithali Raj 31; Amelia Kerr 3-56).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor