World Cup 2023: Pakistan not willing to play at Narendra Modi Stadium after Asia Cup controversy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to refuse to come and play the World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad after the Asia Cup 2023 debacle. The Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad is one of the venues shortlisted for the big game. A report in the Indian Express stated that the Asia Cup 2023 will be moved to Sri Lanka as India does not want to travel to Pakistan due to diplomatic reasons.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faced a massive blow when Sri Lanka and Bangladesh decided to side with BCCI in their bid to move the Asia Cup away from Pakistan. ACC Chief and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had long made it clear that the Indian team wouldn’t travel to Pakistan for the tournament. Sri Lanka has emerged as an option to host the tournament, with Pakistan’s participation in serious doubt. PCB had previously threatened to pull out of the ODI World Cup later in India, should BCCI not send a team for the Asia Cup. While BCCI cited the Indian government’s refusal to clear their travel, no such problem should arrive for Pakistan.