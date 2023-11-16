World Cup Semi Final 2023: South Africa opt bat in overcast conditions against Australia

South Africa have won the toss and chosen to bat first. : There's 36% chance of rain. 65m square boundaries, 75m straight boundaries. This is the same wicket that was used for England - Pakistan match. Spinners have had a good time bowling here. We do have a reserve day for the knockout games and the final. Hence despite the dodgy weather in Kolkata, we are most likely to get a result. For now, players from both the teams are indulged in warm-up drills with a slight drizzle around. The pitch is under covers for now.

The Cummins-led side had a botched start. India stung them in humid Chennai and their opponents for today were too hot to handle. But then Australia started a string of wins. Warner and Marsh took off mostly. Hazlewood and Zampa deflated a few sides. Maxwell showed why he is the Big Show. And Australia with seven consecutive wins entered the semis. The five-time world champions found a way like they always do! South Africa despite strong showings have had their discrepancies. Locals are of the opinion that there will be rain but it shouldn't be so bad that the match would get pushed to a reserve day. It normally doesn't rain that heavily, if it does, at this time of the year is their opinion. As far as the team is concerned, Maxwell and Starc replace Stoinis and Abbot. For South Africa, Shamsi has replaced Nigidi.

