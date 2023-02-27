WPL 2023: Beth Mooney appointed Gujarat Giants captain

Australia's Beth Mooney has been announced as the captain to lead Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of Women's Premier League (WPL). I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the Adani Gujarat Giants in the historic Women's Premier League's inaugural edition in 2023," Mooney said in a statement. "The squad is keen to get the ball rolling soon and put out an entertaining and effective brand of cricket in the debut season of the WPL. It will be fantastic to have the likes of Sneh as my deputy and Mithali Raj, Rachael Haynes and Nooshin Al Khadeer as pivotal parts of the team.

Mooney was part of Australia's T20 World Cup winning teams in 2018 and 2020 - where she was the player of the tournament - before 2023, apart from winning the ODI World Cup in 2022 and the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last year. She has also won the Women's Big Bash League thrice and is the only Australia batter with two T20I hundreds.This will be Mooney's first experience at leading a side in an overseas T20 league. In the women's Hundred last year, she was the highest run-scorer for London Spirit. She has only led in a few games at the Women's Big Bash League, having played for Brisbane Heat, which has been largely led by Kirby Short and Perth Scorchers led by Sophie Devine.