WPL 2023: I was just cheerleading from other end, says Lanning on Shafali's blistering knock

Navi Mumbai, March 11 After a dominating 10-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in a WPL 2023 match, the Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning on Saturday said that it was pretty cool to watch Shafali Verma's blistering knock and she was just cheerleading from the other end.

Chasing a paltry target of 106, Shafali made a mockery of the Giants' bowling attack and very much sealed the victory for Delhi inside the powerplay. Her blistering knock started with a six and a four off Tanuja Kanwar in the second over, followed by a hat-trick of fours off Kim Garth.

Ashleigh Gardner, who came to bowl next wasn't spared either as the DC opener struck two fours, and a six, with skipper Meg Lanning, also striking two boundaries in the over that yielded 22. Two more fours, with a couple of singles, helped Shafali bring up a 19-ball fifty and then she hit two sixes off Kanwar as Delhi scored 87 in the powerplay.

Even after the Power-play, Shafali continued her demolition job and hit Mansi Joshi for two fours and a six in the seventh over. Lanning, who was happy to play the second fiddle during her 21 not out off 15, hit the winning boundary as Delhi chased down the target in just 7.1 overs to win at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

"That was a pretty cool show to watch from the other end. I was just cheerleading from the other end. Some of the best hitting I've seen. I said just keep it simple. Stay still and hit the ball straight. I'm still to get over it. It seemed like a new ball wicket. We just had to make sure what we had to do. Shafali didn't make it look very difficult. Those sort of chases can be tricky if you go into a shell," said Lanning at the post-match presentation.

Before Shafali's knock, it was Marizanne Kapp, who claimed a sensational fifer (5-15) for Delhi and her skipper called it excellent.

"Kapp's natural length is one that works on a wicket like this. She was excellent today, I love watching her bowl. She was frustrated with her performances so far - she shouldn't have been," she said.

This was Delhi Capitals' third win in four matches and they are at the second spot in the points table while Gujarat suffered their third defeat in four games to lie in fourth place at WPL 2023.

