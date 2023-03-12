WPL 2023: Just wanted to perform so badly, says Marizanne Kapp after claiming fifer

Navi Mumbai, March 12 Pacer Marizanne Kapp, who claimed a sensational fifer and played an important role in Delhi Capitals' win over Gujarat Giants, on Saturday revealed that she wanted to perform so badly since the last three games didn't go well for her.

Kapp provided Delhi Capitals with an ideal start, getting rid of four Gujarat Giants batters in the first three overs. The pacer picked the important scalps of Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner to put Giants on backfoot.

She continued her dominance and removed the inform batter Harleen Deol and wicket-keeper Sushma Verma to complete her five-wicket haul.

Kapp's fifer followed by Shafali Verma's quickfire half-century (76 off 28) powered Delhi Capitals to a convincing 10-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in a WPL 2023 match at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

"Just wanted to perform so badly. It's not been going so well. I felt I missed my line and length a lot in the previous three games. If you want to perform you need to put in the hard work. Good to contribute tonight," said Kapp at the post-match presentation.

The 33-year-old South African also mentioned that it's not easy to be an all-rounder.

"That's what makes it tough being an allrounder. If you bowl well and don't bat well, you don't feel good. Thankfully I wasn't needed to bat tonight. We've got such a nice group of players. Such an amazing experience being here," said Kapp.

