WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 : Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League 2023 match here at DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai India suffered 9 wickets defeat against Delhi Capitals in their previous match.

"We are bowling first. I am very happy that we have won the toss today. These things can happen in cricket, sometimes you are doing well, and sometimes don't go well according to you. We have to be strong. Definitely, it is very important, we want to finish at the top and play at the finals," speaking at the time of toss Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet said.

"I think we've been talking about this in the Indian dressing room about her toss-winning abilities. I didn't do anything. We're used to it now in the Indian team but seven in a row might be a record. We were also looking to field first, because we have chased well in the last two games. It looks dry and our spinners might get good assistance in the second half. For the first time, we are going in with the same team," speaking at the time of toss Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana.

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintim Kalita and Saika Ishaque.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kka Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana and Preeti Bose.

