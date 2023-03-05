WPL 2023: UP Warriors defeat Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets in thriller

Harleen Deol and Ashleigh Gardner crucial fifth wicket partnership bailed Gujarat Giants out of trouble as they got to a respectable 169 for 6 against UP Warriorz in Match 3 of the Women's Premier League.

UP Warriorz were looking down and out, they were reduced to seven wickets none of the batters could make an impact expect Kiran Navgire’s fifty although they scored 70 runs in the last 28 balls to seal a thrilling victory over Gujarat Giants. The Giants have now lost two matches in a row, they had this victory in their hands but it wasn’t to be, UP Warriorz make their debut in WPL 2023 with a cracking win.