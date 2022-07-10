Wriddhiman Saha joins Tripura for 2022-23 season

Veteran India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has officially joined Tripura team as player cum coach. The development comes after, Saha received NOC from Bengal Cricket Association. The 38-year old is expected to play Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy games for his new team.

The out of favour India wicket-keeper has been not in good terms with his home state after one of the selectors questioned his commitment towards Bengal cricket. This irked Saha who demanded an unconditional apology from the selector which is not happen, instead he was sent as administrative manager for the Indian team in England. Saha who was with Bengal for 15 years said that he has no grudges against his home team and is willing to help them in the future. Having made his debut in 2007, Saha has played 122- First Class and 102- List A games.