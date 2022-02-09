Wriddhiman Saha opts out of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy squad after being told he won’t be considered for Test selection

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has opted out of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming season. It has been learnt that the 37-year-old was categorically told that he will not be picked for India’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on March 4. Notably, Saha has played a handful of Test matches since the emergence of Rishabh Pant.“Wriddhiman has been categorically told by influential people in the team management that they want to move on and create some new back-ups alongside Rishabh Pant. He was explained that he won’t be picked for the Sri Lanka Tests as it’s time that Kona gets his share of exposure with the senior team,” a senior BCCI source privy to developments was quoted as saying by Times Now.

“May be that’s the reason, Wriddhiman had informed Cricket Association of Bengal president Abhishek Dalmiya and joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly that he would not play Ranji Trophy this season for ‘personal reasons’. That’s why the selectors didn’t pick him as he was unavailable for selection,” the source added.Meanwhile, the Bengal selection committee has named a 22-member squad, including two wicketkeeper batters Abhishek Porel and Shakir Habib Gandhi, for the group league phase. “During meeting chairman of selectors Subhamoy had asked secretary and convenor of senior selection committee Snehasish Ganguly about Wriddhi’s availability. They said that Wriddhi has informed that he shouldn’t be considered for Bengal for Ranji Trophy for the season,” a source close to Bengal team management said. His last Test appearance was recorded against New Zealand in November last year. Although his précised glovework earned massive praises, his inconsistency with the bat led to his ouster from playing XI.

