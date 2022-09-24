'You can't learn that in gym,' Kaif advises India team to spend more time on ground for fielding improvement

New Delhi, Sep 24 Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has suggested Team India to work hard on "fielding", which is a "very important factor" of the game. He highlighted that one cannot learn fielding in the gym and have to train hard on the ground to improve that part of the game.

In the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia, Indian players dropped a couple of catches, which resulted in the hosts beginning their campaign on a disappointing note. However, they made a comeback in the second encounter and levelled series on Friday.

But Kaif, who is in the national capital for the Legends League Cricket, expressed his concern over the fielding.

"Fielding is a very important factor of the game. We should also talk about it. We lost the game because we fielded badly," the right-handed batter, who is known for his sharp fielding, told .

The 41-year-old also mentioned that cricketers can become supremely fit by spending time in the gym but fielding can be only learnt in the ground. "You cannot learn fielding in the gym, you have to train hard on the ground," he said.

Asked if he wanted to give any coaching advice to India ahead of the T20 World Cup, the UP born cricketer advised the team management to back their players.

"My tip will be, pick your best XI and back them. Tell them to play their game, play with freedom and win the game for India. The Indian team is sorted now, Dinesh Karthik is in the playing XI and with Jasprit Bumrah coming back majority of the things are sorted," he said.

Further enquired about this Legends League Cricket season so far and how it feels to be back in the field, Kaif said he spent a good amount of time in the ground before the start of the tournament.

"Luckily, I had a strong base. I've trained a lot on the field. But yeah, it is tiring but my focus is to give my best in the field. I always look forward to it, luckily, I did that, I like to train, my lifestyle is as such," he said.

"I eat a balanced diet, eating habits are important when you get past 35. I sleep for adequate hours and don't compromise with my sleep," he added.

