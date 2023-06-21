Zaka Ashraf calls Asia Cup's hybrid model an 'injustice' to Pakistan

Islamabad, June 21 Zaka Ashraf, who is set to return as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has called Asia Cup 2023's hybrid model an 'injustice' to Pakistan.

During a media interaction on Wednesday, the 70-year old, who is the chairman-designate of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expressed his desire to review the decision of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and holding the tournament entirely in Pakistan.

"According to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the tournament should be held entirely in Pakistan. But major matches are played elsewhere, and only minor teams like Nepal play in Pakistan. Injustice has been done to Pakistan," Ashraf was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Former PCB chairman Ashraf is set to take the post once again as he was nominated for the body's Board of Governors (BoG) by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday. However, the election is yet to take place.

Ashraf mentioned that he will attempt to make changes in the limited time available.

"I will try to do what is in the best interest of Pakistan within the shortest possible time. There are many pending issues, and I am not delving deep into the matter since I haven't officially taken over," he added.

Former PCB chairman is also planning to engage with Indian leadership.

While no official comments were made by any BCCI or Asian Cricket Council (ACC) member regarding Ashraf's statements, it is very unlikely any further modifications will be made to the hybrid format of the Asia Cup at this stage.

As per the model, four games of Asia Cup 2023 are scheduled in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka, something the PCB under the previous dispensation under Najam Sethi had agreed upon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor