Medical Student Swims 36km Across Mumbai to Highlight Marine Pollution

Eighteen-year-old Hazel Raikundalia took on a 36-kilometer aquatic challenge last week, swimming from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link to the Gateway of India under the cover of night to raise awareness about marine pollution and advocate for ocean conservation.

Motivation from Murky Waters

Raikundalia, a first-year MBBS student at K J Somaiya Medical College, was motivated to launch her "Swim for Sea" campaign by the disheartening sight of litter polluting Mumbai's coastline. With the backing of her coach, Umesh Uttekar, and her parents, she decided to harness her passion for swimming to champion the ocean's cause.

Navigating Darkness and Debris

The seven-hour swim, commencing at 2:09 a.m., presented unique hurdles. Battling pitch-black waters, Raikundalia relied on the guiding lights and sounds of a boat ahead as she navigated around plastic bottles, fishing nets, and the sting of salty seawater, all while confronting powerful tides.

Support on the Water, Triumph on Land

Three boats accompanied Raikundalia: one carrying her parents and coach, another with fellow swimmers, and a third dedicated to collecting the waterborne waste that impeded her journey. She arrived at the Gateway of India steps at 9:14 a.m., completing the challenge in 7 hours, 5 minutes, and 49 seconds.

Medical Dreams and Channel Aspirations

While Raikundalia's long-term aim lies in medicine, her sights are also set on conquering the English Channel. She continues to train diligently, viewing each daily accomplishment as a stepping stone toward that ultimate goal.

Raikundalia's Notable Achievements:

Gold medal in the 10-kilometer sea swimming event at the Powerpeaks Swimathon 2021

5th place at the National Level Sea Swimming Competition 2022