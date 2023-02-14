Shiv Pratap Shukla to take oath as governor of Himachal Pradesh on Feb 18

Shiv Pratap Shukla will take oath as a Governor of Himachal Pradesh on February 18 at the Raj Bhawan in state capital Shimla.

On Saturday, Shukla expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah for being appointed the new Himachal Pradesh governor.

Speaking toearlier, Shukla said, "I would like to thank the President, Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the Union Home Minister for giving me this responsibility under their leadership. I will try to fulfil all responsibilities assigned to me and give my hundred per cent during my tenure."

"I would like to thank all my supporters and well-wishers, who gathered at my residence, to congratulate me on being appointed governor. They welcomed me with flowers, garlands and sweets," he added.

Shukla was appointed the new governor of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. He will be the 29th Governor of the hill state. A resident of Rudrapur in the Gorakhpur district of UP, Shukla was the former Union Finance minister, a four-time MLA, a three-time Union minister and a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Shukla started his political journey with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and saw many ups and downs during his political career.

On Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced the appointment of 12 governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

A statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as the L-G of Ladakh.

Ramesh Bais, the governor of Jharkhand, was appointed as the new Maharashtra governor while Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The statement further informed that Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Supreme Court bench which delivered the Ayodhya verdict, was appointed as the governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Let Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) was appointed as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as governor of Jharkhand, and Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh,

Gulab Chand Kataria was also appointed the governor of Assam, the statement read.

Also, several serving governors were given charge of different states.

"Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh has now been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, the Governor of Chhattisgarh has been appointed as Governor of Manipur. La Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland. Phagu Chauhan, the Governor of Bihar has now been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Governor of Bihar," the release added.

( With inputs from ANI )

